MORFORD, Jenny Lynn Age 57, of Middletown, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Lifecare Hospital. Jenny is survived by her husband of 19 years Michael; her sons Benjamen Barker and Jarred (Brette) Barker; sisters Vivian Gibbs, Mildred Langford, Molly (Gary) Clark, Nancy Combs, Judy Begley, Teresa (Dan) Lawson, Peggy (Wendell) Tackett, Sharon (Rich) Scott, Karen Bryant, and Penny (Josh) Mullins; brothers Bob (Jan) Combs, Tommy Combs, Kenny (Lorene) Combs, Ronnie (Alberta) Combs, and James (Sandy) Combs; grandchildren Bostyn, Denver, and Merrick Barker. Jenny was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Ruth Combs and her sister Betty Childers. Jenny graduated from Monroe High School in 1980. She was a lover of her family and a friend to all who met her. Jenny will be truly missed by all who knew her. She is truly a great masterpiece of God's creation. Jenny leaves behind a great big family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many more. We love you Jenny. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 pm until 8 pm at Freedom House Church of God, 5346 Trenton Rd, Trenton, OH 45067. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 am at church. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jenny to Freedom House Church of God. Services entrusted to Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2019