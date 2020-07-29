1/
Jerald RHODIFER
1936 - 2020
RHODIFER, Jerald Lee "Jerry" Age 83, of Trotwood, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 14, 1936, to his parents, Edwin & Dorothy Rhodifer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Katherine Jones, and Karen Lee Rhodifer; and son-in-law, Dwight Rose. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Rhodifer; 4 children, Janet Rose, David (Jill) Steffey, Jeremiah (Michael) Hong, and Tim (Karen) Rhodifer; and numerous grandchildren and extended family members. Jerry worked as a police officer with Madison Township and then the Trotwood Police Dept. for many years. He later worked at Sycamore State Park and volunteered with the Trotwood Rescue. He will be missed. Due to the current state of coronavirus, private services will be held by the family with Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
