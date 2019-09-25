|
ROBERTS, Jeralyn Age 95, of Brookville, Indiana died Monday morning September 23, 2019 at the Knolls of Oxford. Born April 8, 1924 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Henry & Vina (Bossert) McClure. She was a graduate of the former Springfield School and then attended Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati where she graduated the RN program in 1945. On July 5, 1946 she was united in marriage to Carl Roberts, and he preceded her in death in 2000. Jeralyn was retired, having worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Ft. Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, Ohio. She attended the Mt Carmel Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Washington Chapter Order of Eastern Star #195 Hamilton, Ohio, the Springfield Home Economics Club; as well as the Republican Women's Club. In her leisure time she enjoyed cooking & entertaining family & friends, was an avid reader, and enjoyed needlework and playing cards. Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Armstrong of Brookville, Indiana, two grandsons, Jason (Leslie) Armstrong of Milford, Ohio and Matt (Michelle) Armstrong of Longmont, Colorado; three great-grandchildren, Declan, Kaia, and Jason Blake Armstrong. In addition to her parents and husband, Carl, she was preceded in death by a daughter Nancy Roberts who died October 5, 2010, as well as her brother, John McClure who died December 16, 2007. Family & friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville. Rev. Andy Zinsmeister, pastor of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, will officiate the Funeral Services on Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Big Cedar Cemetery in Brookville, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Christ Hospital School of Nursing or the Mt Carmel Presbyterian Church. Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home is honored to once again serve the Roberts family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019