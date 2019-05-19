MILLER, Sr., Jere Michael Surrounded by his loving family, went to his heavenly home on May 16, 2019. Born October 21, 1939 to William Franklin and Elizabeth (Bailey) Miller in York, PA, he was preceded in death by his parents, brothers W. Franklin, R. Barry and nephew Michael Robert. After graduating from Western Maryland College in 1962, Jere entered the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer for a four-year tour of duty. Some twenty-eight years later, he retired from the Air Force as a Colonel and later worked as a consultant on Acquisition Logistics. During his military career he was stationed in Japan, Labrador, Thailand and Spain, as well as a number of stateside duty stations, the last being Wright Patterson AFB. Jere was a Vietnam War Veteran and was awarded the Legion of Merit, one of the nation's highest decorations. He was a passionate outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his loyal dogs and fishing with family and friends. He especially relished his role as Camp Director of the Magpie Fishing Camp in Ontario, Canada. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew UMC where he earnestly volunteered in various capacities. Jere is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 49 years Joanne (Albrecht), son Jere Michael Miller, Jr., daughter Cindy Miller (Nate Ellis), sister-in-law Sharon, and nieces and nephews Beth Ann (John) Dufur, Leslie (Ross) Hammons, Andrew (Denise) Miller, Eric Miller, Jeff (Karen) Miller, Christina Boyd and many treasured, life-long friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM7:00PM on Friday, May 24 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. A celebration of Jere's life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, May 25 at St. Andrew UMC, 350 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew UMC, the or a charity of your choosing. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from May 19 to May 23, 2019