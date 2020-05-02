|
|
PHILLIPS, Jeremy E. (49) of Springfield, Ohio passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a long fight with debilitating Crohn's disease and cancer. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 17, 1970, to Martha Erskine and Butch Phillips. Jeremy's passion for exploration, knowledge, and music was apparent to all that knew him. He loved music and found great joy in playing the guitar. He enjoyed reading and particularly embraced such topics as theology, history, and politics. Jeremy had a creative imagination that he relished in using to good-naturedly debate hypothetical scenarios with willing adversaries. Jeremy is survived by his son Zachary A. Phillips, his mother Martha J. Erskine, and father Butch Phillips. He also leaves behind two beloved stepsons, Byan and Todd Boetticher. Jeremy's charismatic personality and passion for life helped him build strong and lasting relationships with friends and relatives who will remember him fondly. No service is currently planned, but condolences may be expressed [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2020