Jeremy SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Jeremy Shawn (46), of Wilmington, North Carolina and originally from Dayton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 20. Jeremy was a proud father, a wonderful son and dedicated friend and mentor to many. An astute student of life, his warmth, humor and gregariousness impacted all who met him. Jeremy is survived by his beloved daughter, Gabrielle; his mother, Mary Smith of Kettering, Ohio; grandmother, Kathleen Hall; aunt and uncle, Bob and Diane Dover; cousin, Andrew Dover, and numerous other family members and friends. He loved music; nature, especially walks along the beach; and the search for knowledge and understanding. The world has lost a shining light. A private service will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the SICSA Pet Adoption Center at sicsa.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
