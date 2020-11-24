1/
Jeri CAMDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMDEN, Jeri Frances

Jeri Frances Camden, age 81 formerly of Vandalia, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Story Point Assisted Living in Troy. She was born on January 20, 1939, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Eldon & Ica Mae (Thornton) Thorn. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church.

She is survived by her 3 daughters and sons-in-law Michele and Phil Moore, Angela and Brian Ludwig, and Danielle and Todd Camden-Albright, 9 grandchildren Benjamin Penny, Alyssa & Stuart McCullom, Kylee & Kevin Jones, Kourtni &

Derek Mayberry, Sadie Moore, Ashley Albright, Keegan & Jon Jenkins, Jacob & Allie Albright and Kennedy Ludwig, 7 great- grandchildren Chase, Zevin, Zaylynn, William, Callie, Kamden and Violet; several nieces and nephews and special friends Jean & George Hardin and their girls.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 60 years William L. Camden in 2014.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral

service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeri's name to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458 or Alzheimer's Association 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton. Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved