|
|
CUTLER, Jeri Blair Passed away on 6 January at Friendship Village in Trotwood. A family-only graveside burial was held 8 January at Temple Israel Riverview Cemetery in Oakwood. Jeri celebrated 85 years (1934-2020) and was preceded by her husband of 46 years (Marvin, 2004). Jeri was loved by many including five grandchildren from daughter Diane and son-in-law Mike Charme (Jason, Britney, Cameron, Zachary, and Roni) and from son Mitch and daughter-in-law Orie Cutler (Hana and Mika). Jeri was an involved member of the Dayton Jewish community for over 50 years. Inspirational for many throughout her life, her reach reflects her lifelong quest for education, understanding and compassion. Contributions in memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020