ROSSI, Jeri L. On December 28, 2019, Jeri L. Rossi, of Middletown, OH, passed away suddenly at age 73. She was loving mother of two children: Nikki Rossi of Middletown and Tony Rossi (Sara Aefsky) of Windsor Mill, MD. Both of whom survive her. Jeri was born on July 5, 1946 in Newark, NJ to Ben and Jeanette Kendall. She grew up in Dayton, OH where she was Valedictorian of Belmont HS (64') and received her BA from the University of Dayton(68'). For many years she ran the popular Main Street Emporium and was a social worker at Middletown Hospital. She ended her career life as a field worker for NORC. Jeri had a passion for antiques and history. For many years she had an antique space at Broadway Antiques. Jeri was a co-founder of PRISM, a member of the Writer's Club, and a proud volunteer at Middfest International. Jeri had a smile that was infectious. A purveyor of beauty & a lover of music, she found joy in life and enjoyed spending time at bookstores soaking up information and dreaming dreams. An avid swimmer and lover of nature, she could often be found at Smith Park, the YMCA, or Sunset Park. Her wisdom and wit were legendary and shall be sorely missed. There will be a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, Middletown with visitation one hour prior to services from 5-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to UNICEF. Please sign the guest book at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 5, 2020