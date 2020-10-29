SMITH, Jermaine Edward
Jermaine Edward Smith of
Dayton, OH, departed this life October 12, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic. Jermaine was born May 26, 1972, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his
father, John E. Smith; brother, Demetrius J. Smith; paternal and maternal grandparents. He leaves to cherish his
memory mother, Mary Anna Ward; step mothers, Annette Townsend and Kaye Bryant; godmother, Darlene Featherstone; brothers, Victor E. Bryant, Spencer D. Stark, Mark Bryant and Antoine Smith; step-son, Aaron Fletcher. Private memorial service entrusted to the
Donald Jordan memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.