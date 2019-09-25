Home

Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
1936 - 2019
Jerome ALLAIRE Obituary
ALLAIRE, Jerome M. "Jerry" Age 83, of Cincinnati, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born in Dubuque, Iowa to Louis and Barbara Ann (Lorenz) Allaire, he was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Noreen Allaire. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Clare (Lothamer) Allaire, his children Michael (Gina) Allaire, Cincinnati; Helen (Thomas) Fahey, Miamisburg; Bridget (Harri) Allaire-Maki, Kerava, Finland; Stephen (Beth) Allaire, Miamisburg; Diane (Julio) Almanza, Cincinnati; David (Betsy) Allaire, Cincinnati; James (Raissa) Allaire, Berwyn, IL; and Daniel (Linda) Allaire, Los Angeles; 15 grandchildren Kimberly (Jason) Kane, Stephanie Allaire, Mark (Everdeen) Fahey, Paul, William, and Rev. Timothy Fahey, Matthew, Joseph and Kate Allaire, Julio Jr. and Sophia Almanza, Margie and Ellie Allaire, and Sam and Noah Allaire. Jerry graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, IN and the University of Dayton and was a longtime UD Flyer basketball fan. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., St. Ann Church, Cincinnati. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory. Condolences may be expressed to frederickfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
