Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2381
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Jerome HAUSFELD Obituary
HAUSFELD, Jerome A. 84, of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene S. (Hill) Hausfeld- the love of his life for 53 years, his parents Clarence J. Hausfeld and Mary A. (Goebel) Hausfeld, his brothers Clarence Jr. and Cletus, and sisters, Sister Ursula Hausfeld and Colette Haberkorn. He is survived by his children Eric (Sandra) Hausfeld, Nick Hausfeld and Nick's girlfriend Deona; brothers Bernard, Robert, and Eugene Hausfeld; sister Carmelita Duckro; grandchildren Cheyenne Hausfeld, and Will Hausfeld. He retired after 31 years from Systems Research Laboratories as a mechanical draftsman. He had a great love for his two sons and his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his charismatic smile and warm heart. Family will meet friends on Saturday, May 2 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. A memorial service conducted by Mark Hausfeld will follow at 2:00. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to be sent to Vitas Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
