SCHAEFER, Jerome P. "Jerry" 70, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in his home. He was born April 19, 1949 in Springfield the son of Richard Schaefer and Martha (Amicon) Schaefer Roberts. His first job came as a trainer with the football team at South High School under Lowell Storm. After leaving South High he worked at the Clark County Sheriff's Department for 14 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jerry enjoyed sports, especially NFL football (Browns), fishing painting and video games. Survivors include his four siblings and spouses, Sue & Sam Jenkins, Lynn & Steven Brumfield, Jan & Jim Wineberg and Theodore "Chip" & Suzanne Roberts; nieces and nephews, Christy & Ronnie Glenn, Sam & Stephanie Jenkins, Marty & Cody Dickason, Lindsey & Dame Dennis, Joe & Lindsay Brumfield, Matt & Jessica Brumfield, Zach & Jessica Brumfield, Josh & Ryan Wineberg, Jenny & Mike Hough, Tiffany & Jason Zimmer, Grant & Maria Roberts, Maria & Chip Banaszak, Frank & Kaitlyn Roberts, Trent & Hilary Roberts and Grace & Andrew Lesinski and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Ted Roberts. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
