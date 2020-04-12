Home

Jerome SCHLENK
Jerome SCHLENK Sr.


1942 - 2020
Jerome SCHLENK Sr. Obituary
SCHLENK Sr., Jerome "Jerry" "Slick" 77, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020. He was born to Henry & Amanda (Cameron) Schlenk on Nov. 4, 1942 in Hamilton, Ohio. Jerry was retired from General Motors. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of AMVETS #99, American Legion Post #668, and the 40 et 8 voliture. Preceded in death by his sister, Viola Young; brothers, Richard Schlenk, John Wilson, Fritz Schlenk, Dan Schlenk & Larry Schlenk. Survived by his daughter, Andrea Schmiedebusch (Joe); sons, Ronald Lee Schlenk, Jerome Schlenk, Jr. & Troy Schlenk (Allison); 8 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty & Ann Schlenk; many other relatives & friends, most especially "the Brown Street Boys." A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family on a future date. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
