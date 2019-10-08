Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Jerrry FARMER

Jerrry FARMER Obituary
FARMER, Jerry R. Age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence. Jerry retired after 42 years of service from the Department of Defense at WPAFB and was an U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Juanita Farmer; and brothers, Roy Gene, Dale and Jack Farmer. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Deanie; daughter & son-in-law, Angela & Steven Ondreck of Huber Heights; son & daughter-in-law, Brian & Amanda Farmer of Springboro; sisters, Delores Shearsmith of SC, Brenda Karns of Miamisburg, Sharon Farmer Russell of GA & Anita Farmer of GA; grandchildren, Grant, Brennan, Evan & Hailey; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service 7:00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment 10:30 AM Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Jerry's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
