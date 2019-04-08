WOODREY, Jerry A. Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Jerry was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 26, 1941 to John and Helen (nee Bucheit) Woodrey. Jerry started his work career at Cincinnati Bell in 1959. Jerry also had another career at the Butler County Sheriff's Office. Beginning in 1971, he graduated from the Butler County Sheriff Police Academy and became a special deputy. When he retired from Cincinnati Bell in 1996, he began a full-time career as a Butler County Deputy Sheriff, serving in the court security division. He retired from Butler County in 2005, after serving under 6 Sheriff's with professionalism and distinction. At that time, he returned to the special deputy ranks until the time of his passing. Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Madonna Woodrey; his children, Christine Woodrey, Steven (Bridget) Woodrey and Jon (Tammy) Woodrey; his grandchildren, Tessa and Jonathan Woodrey; his twin sister, Judy (Kenny) Gibbons; his cousins, Jim and Jack Downie; his dear friend, Frank Smith; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM with Frank Smith officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Hospice of Hamilton or . Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary