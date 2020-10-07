1/1
Jerry Arndts
ARNDTS, Jerry Lou Jerry Lou Arndts, 86, went to be with the Lord October 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents William Folkerth, Kathleen West-Collins, husband Robert (Bob) Sloan, grandson Brandon Arndts, brothers William & Joseph Folkerth, sister Patricia Matlock. Jerry was born July 28, 1934, in Dayton, OH. She worked for the City of Dayton until she retired in 1995. After retirement she loved to travel, spend time with her family. She loved and was devoted to her dogs. She was a member of Queen Martyrs Church. She is survived by her sons Donald (Candy) Arndts, Timothy (life partner John Edwards) Arndts, Mark (Wanda) Arndts. Grandchildren Donald (Marion) Arndts, Brian (Kim) Arndts, Kelly (Ty) Bender, Great-Grandchildren Shelby, Emma Arndts, Aliva, Hayden Arndts, Joshua, Lillyanna, Noah Bender, Amanda Hevlin, Maria Hammons, 4 great- great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed by many. Viewing is Thursday, October 8th, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle from 6-8 pm. Service will be held at Queen of Martyrs Church Friday, October 9th at 11 am, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd, Dayton, OH 45414. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostlechapman.com


Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
