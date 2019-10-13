|
CARNAL Sr., Jerry Sayle Age 86 of Dayton died Sunday, October 5, 2019. He retired from Shiloh Market. Jerry was a member of Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church. Jerry was also very active in many Masonic organizations. Survived by his wife, Judith; three daughters, Lora, Lib, and Sue; and son, Jerry Jr. A memorial service will be 4 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 525 N. Broadway St. Trotwood, OH 45426 with Melvin Younger officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in Jerry's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019