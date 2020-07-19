Jerry COLDWELL

COLDWELL, Jerry Lee Age 57, was born on December 5, 1962, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Curtis Coldwell & niece, Brooke Coldwell. Jerry is survived by his loving mother, Brenda Coldwell; brother, John Coldwell; and life partner Rose Coldwell. Jerry had 5 children and 10 grandchildren, Tabitha (Tyler & Bayleigh), Amberlei (Jane, Louis, & Jerry), Jamie (Lexi, Christopher, Jamison, & Adriana), Taylor (Ryder), Jerry and stepson Nicolas. There are numerous other family and friends that will grieve for Jerry. Jerry was a man who loved life and he lived it to the absolute fullest, from the largest challenge to the smallest engine that he brought to life. He is loved by so many and will be dearly missed. A private celebration of life will be held in Jerry's memory on Sunday, July 19, 2020.



