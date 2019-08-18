|
CUBBAGE, Jerry Brooks 81, of Springfield (formerly Maumee and Gahanna, Ohio) passed away on June 30th, 2019 following a courageous year and a half battle with lung cancer. He was born to the late Clare and Mary (Shockley) Cubbage, on June 1st, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio. Upon graduation from Central High School, Jerry attended The Ohio State University where he received his degree in business administration. Prior to enjoying his last 17 years of retirement, Jerry dedicated 40 years of his life to the aerospace industry as a procurement manager. Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Lynda (Huber) Cubbage; two daughters Lisa (Todd) Mudd and Amy (Richard) Barber; one sister, Carolyn (Robert) Stocco, and four grandchildren: Allyson and Lyndsey Mudd, Brooks and Molly Barber, in addition to his loving niece, nephews, and numerous other relatives and dear friends. Jerry was an active member of High Street United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, playing in the bell choir, and serving on various financial committees. He volunteered at the Open Hands Free Store and the Springfield Regional Cancer Center, where he would later receive treatment. He enjoyed watching every sport imaginable and was a lifetime fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes. Jerry enjoyed fishing from his pontoon boat, gardening, going to auctions, coin collecting, and traveling. He was a dedicated human to his Bishon, Sunshine, and enjoyed socializing with anyone and everyone during their multiple daily walks. Above all, Jerry enjoyed any opportunity to spend time with his family. A memorial service will be held at Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503 at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th, 2019., Pastors Ron Lokhorst and Cynthia Atwater officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Open Hands Free Store, Springfield Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2019