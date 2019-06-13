Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home
Huber Heights Chapel
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Dean

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Dean Obituary
DEAN, Jerry Leon "JD" Age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. JD was a retired press operator & forklift driver for Delco Moraine with 37 years of service, an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, loved riding his Harleys & old cars and enjoyed his time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert & Lydia Dean; brother, Thomas B. Dean; 2 twin-sisters; uncle, Dorise "Duck" Garrett. JD is survived by his loving better half of 21 years, A. Sue Duffy; step-sons, Scott Duffy, Jay Duffy, both of Washington Court House, Ronnie (Jackie) Sallee of Dayton; step-daughters, Mollee, Jaycee & Serenitee Duffy, Tera (Lance) Wombold; nephew, Christopher Dean of VA; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 7 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jim Valekis officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Crossroads Hospice in JD's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now