DEAN, Jerry Leon "JD" Age 72, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. JD was a retired press operator & forklift driver for Delco Moraine with 37 years of service, an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, loved riding his Harleys & old cars and enjoyed his time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert & Lydia Dean; brother, Thomas B. Dean; 2 twin-sisters; uncle, Dorise "Duck" Garrett. JD is survived by his loving better half of 21 years, A. Sue Duffy; step-sons, Scott Duffy, Jay Duffy, both of Washington Court House, Ronnie (Jackie) Sallee of Dayton; step-daughters, Mollee, Jaycee & Serenitee Duffy, Tera (Lance) Wombold; nephew, Christopher Dean of VA; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 7 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Jim Valekis officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Crossroads Hospice in JD's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019