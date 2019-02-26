|
EARHART, Jerry L. Age 67 of Hamilton passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born February 3, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Chip and Margaret (nee Pierce) Earhart. Mr. Earhart was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a machinist at General Electric and also at Parker Hannifin Corporation. He enjoyed fishing and going to amusement parks. Mr. Earhart is survived by his wife Barbara Earhart; one son Jerry Earhart, Jr.; one brother Butch (Sherry) Earhart and one sister Sue Bowman. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow with full military honors in Hickory Flat Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019