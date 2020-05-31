ELLIS, Jerry Dean 81, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Green Hills Care Center. Jerry was born on October 31, 1938, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of the late Donald Paxton and Donna Mae (McBee) Ellis. Jerry married the love of his life, Judie Ann (Smith) on May 19, 1962, and together they shared 58 beautiful years. He was the proud father of daughter, Kim (Bob) Myers and his son who preceded him in death, Rusty D. Ellis. In addition to his wife and daughter, Jerry is survived by his grandchildren, Levi, Zach, Lindsay, Jessica and Nathan; and sister, Bonnie McKibbon. Jerry proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy in addition to 1 year in the National Guard. He retired from Navistar and spent his retirement doing the things he truly loved. His numerous hobbies included riding his Harley, reading and researching the Civil War and he was also an accomplished musician who loved bluegrass music. Above all else, Jerry enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family and he will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery - Mutual. Arrangements in care of Walter & Lewis Funeral Home-Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.