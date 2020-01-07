Home

Jerry FOREMAN


1942 - 2020
Jerry FOREMAN Obituary
FOREMAN, Jerry M. 77, of Springfield, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born March 13, 1942 in Springfield, the son of the late Robert and Juanita Foreman. Jerry retired from Globe Tool in Huber Heights. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Jerry is survived by his daughters Dawn (David) Scaggs and Chairatae (Frank) Mershon; grandson Scott Mishler; step-sons Bobby (Sandy) Searcy, Donny Searcy and Buddy Searcy; numerous step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Sue Foreman. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-8 PM in Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. The funeral service to honor Jerry will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
