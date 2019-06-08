GERBER, Jerry Lee Age 81, of Middletown, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born November 24, 1937 in Middletown to his parents, Fred and Fearn (Winkle) Gerber. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Fred Gerber. He is survived by his mother, Fearn Gerber; wife of 60 years, Cleo (Steiner) Gerber; daughters, Rita (Andy) Beiser, Marcia (Brian) Cumberledge, and Susan (Paul) Jones; son, Gary (Cari) Gerber; grandkids, David, Danny, Doug, Michael, Ryan, Stephanie, Andrew, Nathan, Kelli, Lauren, and Clayton; 9 great-grandkids; brother, Ken (Caroline) Gerber; sister, Pat Simmons; and many more family and friends. He served on the Somerville Bank Board for over 40 years, the United Producers State Board of Directors for over 20 years, the Butler County Health Board for 15 years, the Butler County Farm Bureau as President, the Butler County Vocational School Board, and the Wayne Township Zoning Board. Jerry was a very successful farmer and member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed dancing with the Country Cousins Square Dancing Club, and made 28 bus-trips around the U.S. with his wife. The family would like to send a special thank you to Jerry's medical team throughout the years. The family will receive friends Monday, June 10 from 9AM to 11AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7721 N Main St, Camden, 45311. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM with Father Gene Vonderhaar presiding. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. Everyone is invited to Rita and Andy's afterward for a Celebration of Jerry's Life from 1PM to 4PM. Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Hospice of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044 or U.C. Foundation, c/o U.C. Gardner Neuroscience Institute, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219-0970. Online condolences may be made at: www.BalesFH.com. Published in Journal-News from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary