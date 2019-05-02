Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Jerry GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE, Jerry Lee Age 71, born September 10, 1947 in Harmony, NC, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He proudly served in the U. S. Army. He retired from Montgomery County Board of Disabilities Services after over 22 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Carrie Gaither Gillespie; siblings, Mary Frances Goldsmith, Kara Waiters, James Ralph Gillespie. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Jerrilynn (Jerry) Henderson, Macheri Gillespie, Melissa (Dwayne) Thomas, La'Dachia Williams, Kila (Jeremy) Gregory, Byron and LaQuoya Parker, James Gillespie; siblings, Delorise (John) Boyce, Charles Sr. (Diane) Gillespie, Brenda Caldwell, Kimberly Kimbrough, Regina Boller; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, May 3, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 2, 2019
