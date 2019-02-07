GORDIN, Jerry Lee Passed away on January 31, 2019 at his home in Punta Gorda, FL. Jerry was born in London, Ohio on October 6, 1938. He was a retired Delta Airlines Pilot and an active farmer in Ohio with his lifelong friend and business partner, John Davison. Jerry was a member of the Free Masons and York Rite for 52 years and a perpetual member of the Punta Gorda Lodge 115. He was fond of playing the part of Santa Claus for several years for the Noerr Corp in shopping malls. He loved sailing and lived for many years on his sailboat in New Orleans. Jerry is lovingly missed by his wife, Denise Gordin of 14 years; two daughters, Julie Ellerbee a teacher and Dr. Kristi Gordin; three grandchildren, Kristen Ellerbee an artist, Garrett Ellerbee and wife Analize both active USAF and McClain Ellerbee an airman in USAF. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Cornell and family. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 11:00a.m. 1:00 p.m. at INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME-South Charleston with a service beginning at 1:00p.m. Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery beside his father and mother, Ray and Frances Gordin. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary