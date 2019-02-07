Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
24 North Chillicothe Street
South Charleston, OH 45368
(937) 399-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
24 North Chillicothe Street
South Charleston, OH 45368
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
24 North Chillicothe Street
South Charleston, OH 45368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Gordin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Gordin


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Gordin Obituary
GORDIN, Jerry Lee Passed away on January 31, 2019 at his home in Punta Gorda, FL. Jerry was born in London, Ohio on October 6, 1938. He was a retired Delta Airlines Pilot and an active farmer in Ohio with his lifelong friend and business partner, John Davison. Jerry was a member of the Free Masons and York Rite for 52 years and a perpetual member of the Punta Gorda Lodge 115. He was fond of playing the part of Santa Claus for several years for the Noerr Corp in shopping malls. He loved sailing and lived for many years on his sailboat in New Orleans. Jerry is lovingly missed by his wife, Denise Gordin of 14 years; two daughters, Julie Ellerbee a teacher and Dr. Kristi Gordin; three grandchildren, Kristen Ellerbee an artist, Garrett Ellerbee and wife Analize both active USAF and McClain Ellerbee an airman in USAF. He is also survived by his sister Marcia Cornell and family. Visitation will be held on Saturday February 9, 2019 from 11:00a.m. 1:00 p.m. at INGLING WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME-South Charleston with a service beginning at 1:00p.m. Pastor Jeff Smalley officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery beside his father and mother, Ray and Frances Gordin. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now