Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
2910 Central Ave.
Middletown , OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
2910 Central Ave.
Middletown , OH
Jerry GUMP Obituary
GUMP, Jerry L. 80, of Middletown, died Friday, January 18, 2019. He was born in Columbus on April 11, 1938 to parents Louis F. and Jeane (Hemphill) Gump. Jerry had worked as a building inspector for the City of Middletown. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Gump is survived by his brother, Barry H. (Kitti) Gump; step daughter, Bobbie (Richard) Woodgeard; step sons, John Peters & David Peters; as well as many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura P. "Sam" Gump; parents; half-brother, G. Dick Richardson; and half-sister, Judith J. (Gump) Ellis. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown with Reverend Michael Isaacs officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the church. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019
