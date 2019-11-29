|
HAMMOND, Jerry D. MD Was born November 28, 1933 in Middletown, OH to Wendell and Maude (Stacy) Hammond. Jerry was blessed with parents who valued hard work and a good education. He succeeded at his studies at Lemon- Monroe High School and was also involved in theater, choir, baseball, basketball and track. He was a graduate of Ohio State University Medical School. Dr. Hammond was honored to serve his loyal patients in Middletown, Franklin and Springboro for over 40 years. He credited his success as a physician to his wonderful staff, many of whom worked for him for over 30 years. During his medical career he received many honors including: Past Board of Directors, Middletown Regional Hospital, Middletown, OH, Past Board of Directors , Atrium Medical Center, Middletown, OH, Past President Medical staff, Middletown Regional Hospital, Past Chairman of Family Practice, Middletown Regional Hospital, Delegate of OSMA, Member, Ohio Academy of Family Physician Member, American Academy of Family Physicians, Hammond Walkway of Atrium Medical Center, 2013 Atrium Medical Center Physician Hero Award and Monroe High School Academic Hall of Fame. Jerry and his medical colleagues pioneered the "guy's trip" with hunting in Wyoming, golf at Pinehurst and Hilton Head as well as a trip to Superbowl XVI in Detroit. Most Saturday mornings, the doctors could be found a Mom's Restaurant in Franlin sharing comradery and breakfast. He was married to Jean LaFrance McFarland for 55 years. They made a good partnership. Early in his career, Jean would direct him to house-call using the CB radio. They were proud parents of Jell, Lori and Terri. Jerry became the biggest fan of his grandson, Christopher. He loved watching Christopher's sports activities and bonding over popcorn at Hill's and Target. He was delighted that he was able to attend the Christopher and Ashley (Philbin) Hammond wedding in September. Donations can be made to Atrium Foundation, One Medical Center drive, Franklin, OH 45005 or Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, OH 45005. Jerry is survived by siblings, Treva (Sidney, deceased) Schiff, Wendell (Joy, deceased) Hammond, Jack (Mitzi) Hammond and Larry (Cam) Hammond; children, Jeff (Cindy) Hammond and Terri Hammond; grandson, Christopher (Ashley) Hammond; caregivers, Jessica Bailey and April Cottle and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents; siblings, Norma Jean Hammond and Tom Hammond; daughter, Lori J. Hammond. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2019