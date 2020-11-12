1/1
JERRY HAMMOND
1952 - 2020
HAMMOND, Jerry

Jerry Hammond, 68, of Springfield, went to be

with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020, in his home. He was born on September 17, 1952, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Jack

"Ace" L. and Sara J. (Ernest) Hammond. Jerry loved the Lord, family, motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He had a huge servant's heart and enjoyed fixing things for people. He played guitar and enjoyed being a worship leader. He is survived by his loving wife Melanie (Rapp) Hammond of 44 years, children: Sarah (Andy) Page and Joel (Emily) Hammond; seven grandchildren: Thor, Aprillia, Keagan, Ransom and Crew Page; and Jonas and Callan Hammond; siblings: Tom (Pat) Hammond and Lisa (Doug) Hammond-Laughlin; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his sister, Anne Redmond. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will begin on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the Vineyard Northridge Church, 4650 Ridgewood Rd. E., Springfield, with Pastor Neil Haney officiating. Livestreaming through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page will begin at the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. Jerry's memorial video and online condolences may be viewed at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Vineyard Northridge Church
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
