HAUPT, Jerry 69, of Dayton, Ohio, left this world at 5:20 PM on 5/20/2020, surrounded by his family and his Lord. He was born on March 24, 1951, in Dayton to the late Jack and Jean (Spitler) Haupt. Jerry is one of the very few people that didn't just read the Bible, but let the Bible read him. He is an adoring husband, loving father, and loyal friend. He has a ready laugh and is quick to give a kind word to those around him, and will be missed deeply by all who know him. Jerry served as a youth pastor at Riverdale Church of Christ, was an Elder at Plainview Open Bible Church, and served on the board of Dayton Vineyard Church for over 20 years. He pastored, alongside his wife, Karen, at Fish Gate Community Church, in Fairborn, for seven years and was attending Word of Life Church in Bellbrook. Jerry had many hobbies and loved anything involving speed. He enjoyed fast boats, fast cars (Haupt-Vanzant ARCA Racing) and is a national champion of Control Line model airplane competition. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the Dayton Buzzin' Buzzards. Jerry was an avid golfer making a hole-in-one and throwing a club or two. He enjoyed taking yearly vacations with his family in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Jerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen Elaine (Snowden) Haupt, whom he married on January 28, 1972; his children, Holley Highley and her husband, Bill, of Austin, Texas, Matt Haupt, and his wife, Jonell, of North Canton, Ohio, Aaron Haupt and his wife, Tricia, of Germantown, Ohio, and Issaac Haupt of Dayton; his grandchildren, Zachary Highley of Austin, Victoria Brown and her husband, Chris, of Austin, Noah, Adeline, and Emma Haupt, all of North Canton, Tatum and Cannon Haupt, both of Germantown; and his great grandchildren, Cameron, Katie, and Liam Brown. Jerry is also survived by his mother-in-law, Tressa Snowden of Miamisburg; his sister, Jill Gordon and her husband, Mark, of Brookville; and his brother, Joe Haupt and his wife, Brenda, of Dayton. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held, and the details to be announced at a future date. Jerry's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send memorial gifts to Jerry's family is encouraged to contract Tribute Funeral Homes for delivery instructions. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020