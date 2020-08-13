1/
Jerry HEAD Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEAD, Sr., Jerry W. Jerry W. Head, Sr., born in Logan, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 9th, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jerry was preceded in death by his dad, Willie; mom, Dorothy; wife, Flossie; son, Jerry Jr.; daughter, Michelle; sisters, Joyce Ann and Emily Marie; and brother, Billie. He leaves behind his daughter, Teresa; son-in-law, Robert; daughter-in-law, Kathy; grandchildren, Robert, Marinda, and Jerry III. He is also survived by his sisters, Bernice Boatright, Patsy (Lester) Purvis, Betty (Rufus) Brummett, Deborah (James) Teague, Sheila (Butch) Comley and brothers, Jack (Karen) Head, Sr., Willie (Alice) Head, Jr., numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and his best friends, Steve Lykins and Denny Owens. He served in the Unites States Army in the Artillery Division during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors Kettering division after 30 years of employment. He was a member of the Free Masons and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9936, Dayton, Ohio. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He was loved and adored by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. His departure will leave empty space in all our hearts. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 14th, 2020, at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved