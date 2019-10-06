Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry JAMES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry JAMES Obituary
JAMES, Jerry Lee Age 82 passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Jerry was born on June 12, 1937 in Middletown, OH to Carl and Frances (Waddell) James. He received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Miami University in 1958 and a master's in engineering from Wright State University in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was trained in the Russian language at the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, CA. He worked at FTD-NAIC from 1965 until 1998. He retired as the Chief of the Missile Threat Analysis Branch. On June 27, 1964, he married Billye Anne (Alexander) James. They raised two sons, Mark and Michael. Jerry was beloved by his friends, and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to read, play golf and travel. He was known for his kindness, intelligence and witty sense of humor. He loved to work out at the gym and enjoyed hosting grill outs and parties for his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother, Frances; brothers, Carl and Ralph Edward (Eddie); and sister, Frances Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Billye Anne; son, Mark and wife Sonia; son Michael and wife Suzanne; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Grace, Katherine, Ben, Olivia, Daniel, and Noelle. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering OH. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now