JAMES, Jerry Lee Age 82 passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Jerry was born on June 12, 1937 in Middletown, OH to Carl and Frances (Waddell) James. He received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Miami University in 1958 and a master's in engineering from Wright State University in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was trained in the Russian language at the U.S. Army Language School in Monterey, CA. He worked at FTD-NAIC from 1965 until 1998. He retired as the Chief of the Missile Threat Analysis Branch. On June 27, 1964, he married Billye Anne (Alexander) James. They raised two sons, Mark and Michael. Jerry was beloved by his friends, and he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to read, play golf and travel. He was known for his kindness, intelligence and witty sense of humor. He loved to work out at the gym and enjoyed hosting grill outs and parties for his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Carl; mother, Frances; brothers, Carl and Ralph Edward (Eddie); and sister, Frances Eileen. He is survived by his wife, Billye Anne; son, Mark and wife Sonia; son Michael and wife Suzanne; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Grace, Katherine, Ben, Olivia, Daniel, and Noelle. The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering OH. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and the burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019