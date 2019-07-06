|
JOHNSON, Jerry Dean "JJ" Passed away on July 3, 2019. Age 73. He is survived by his wife, Jackie. He is also survived by his daughters, Sheila Johnson, and Kathy (Lee) Warren and a son, Joseph McDaniel; grandchildren, Casey Richardson, Alicia Proctor, and Kristina Warren and great-grandchildren, Rayna, Emma, Carson, Emersyn, Charlie, Brynlee, and Braxton and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded death by his parents, Issac and Molly Johnson, his sisters, Lena Kadle-Simpson and Beverly McClanahan. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery, Morning Sun, Ohio. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 6, 2019