Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Jerry JONES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Chester Nazarene Church
7951 Tylersville Road
West Chester, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry JONES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry JONES Obituary
JONES, Jerry K. 58, of Monroe, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Jerry is the beloved husband of Pam J. (nee Kilmer) Jones of 38 years, loving father of Lindsey (Phil) Cooley, devoted son of Doloris and the late Rev. Gary Jones, dear brother of Jeffrey Jones and the late Jenny Jones, also survived by several nieces and nephews and many close friends. Jerry loved his wife, daughter and son-in-law. They were his everyday inspiration. He liked being a carpenter and loved the ability to design, create and build special works of art. He liked to read and learn and was able to fix most anything. Jerry proudly served in the US Army for a short period prior to a medical discharge. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Send condolences to MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now