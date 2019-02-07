JONES, Jerry K. 58, of Monroe, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Jerry is the beloved husband of Pam J. (nee Kilmer) Jones of 38 years, loving father of Lindsey (Phil) Cooley, devoted son of Doloris and the late Rev. Gary Jones, dear brother of Jeffrey Jones and the late Jenny Jones, also survived by several nieces and nephews and many close friends. Jerry loved his wife, daughter and son-in-law. They were his everyday inspiration. He liked being a carpenter and loved the ability to design, create and build special works of art. He liked to read and learn and was able to fix most anything. Jerry proudly served in the US Army for a short period prior to a medical discharge. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 at West Chester Nazarene Church, 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery in Monroe following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Send condolences to MuellerfuneralS.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary