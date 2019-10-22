Home

Jerry LAMB

LAMB, Jerry Lee Age 74, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019. Jerry was born October 27, 1944 in Dayton, OH to the late Etta Mae and James Lamb. Jerry was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Jerry served six years in the United States Army. He worked at General Motors for 30 years. In his free time, Jerry did a lot of volunteer work. He volunteered for 4 years at Five River Metro Parks and 32 years at Caesar Creek State Park at the campgrounds. Jerry is survived by his wife, Emmy Lamb; son, Mike Lamb; brothers, James, Rick, David and their families; sisters, Linda, Barbara, Faye, Debbie, Sheila, Paula and their families; aunts, Pauline, Birdie, Dorothy and their families; a host of other loved family and friends. A visitation for Jerry will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor James Simpkins officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Lamb family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
