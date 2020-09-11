1/1
Jerry LONG
LONG, Jerry L. Jerry L. Long, age 83, left this earth into the presence of God on Sept. 5th, 2020. Jerry lived life to the fullest until becoming ill with COVID-19 on August 15th. To know Jerry was to know he loved the Lord & he "walked the walk". He attended Trinity Missionary Church for years. He also frequented Beacon St. Church. His center focus was always on his family. He was a great father. Many of Phoebe's friends would tell her they wished he was their Dad due to seeing the bond that Jerry & Phoebe had. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Phoebe Long; his sister, JoAnn Brown, and his aunt, Rosemary Lamprect. Survivors include daughter, Phoebe (Raymond) Grayson; grandsons, Elijah Jerry Lee Grayson, Joshua McMann (& family) & great-grandson, Brendan Fuller (& family); sisters, Nancy (Ron) Turner, Rosemary (Tom) Bowling; brother, Jack Long; numerous nieces/nephews/cousins. In his younger days, Jerry loved hunting, racing field trial dogs, Kings Island (esp log rides), bowling, traveling, going to the Moose & Eagles. After 35 yrs. he retired from International. Jerry loved sports of all kinds. The Steelers, Browns, OSU, Nascar's Kyle Busch & horse racing were his favorites. He loved playing on 2 euchre teams weekly among playing w/family for fun. He was a member of the Union Club & enjoyed going there every morning w/ Jack. Due to COVID-19, there will be graveside services only for family/close friends at Rose Hill Cemetery on Sept. 12th, at 11 am. Please practice social distancing & mask wearing in respect to Jerry; no one knows the suffering/pain/grief one goes through until they have someone they love die from COVID. Arrangements entrusted to the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
