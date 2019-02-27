MACKEY, Jerry Lee 1962 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Lee Mackey announces his passing, Saturday February 23, 2019, at the age of 56 years. Jerry was born October 9, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Steeley and Sylvia Mackey. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Rebecca, the love of his life, whom he married in 1982; Jerry is also survived by sons Joshua, Isaac (Shana), Conner, and Colin and his eight grandchildren, Trenton Mackey, Meadow Otte, Christian Moore, Nicholas Moore, Dylan Moore, Joshua David Mackey, Jacob Mackey and Sylvia Mackey as well as his brothers, Danny (Sue), Keith (Roberta), and Richard as well as his sisters Dianna (Jack) Colglazier, Linda (Dave) Carter, Rebecca Randolph, and Cynthia (Kenny) Allen and his Father and Mother-in-Law, George and Betty Jo Mornhinweg. Jerry worked at Jim's body shop in Fairborn, Ohio. He will be remembered for his outrageous personality. Most importantly, the love of his family. No Services will be held, however, a gathering for his family and friends to honor his life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019. Please contact a family member for more information. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary