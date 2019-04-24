Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
MARTIN, Jerry Was born on July 8, 1949, the second of 8 children, to the late Virgil Martin Sr. and Willie Lee (McKinney) Martin of Tuscaloosa, AL. Mr. Jerry Martin departed this life on April 18, 2019 with his devoted wife and children by his bedside who he dearly loved. Jerry leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Vicki (Cummings) Martin; 4 daughters, 4 siblings, 5 grandchildren, & 1 great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:30 AM at Greater Allen A.M.E. Church, 1620 W. Fifth Street, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin officiating. The family will receive relative and friends Thursday at the church beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangement entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W Third Street; www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
