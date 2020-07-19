MORRIS, Jerry Age 77, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. On December 6, 1982, he married his beloved wife, Denise Collett Morris, and she survives him. Jerry was born on March 16, 1943, in Cincinnati, to the late Simey and Iva Lee Morris. Jerry served in the United States Navy and was employed by General Motors and he retired after 40 years of employment. Loving father, to Christi (Patrick) Barraclough, Courtney Morris, and Rhyan (Nichole) Ellington; adoring grandfather, to Landree, Warner, Chole, and Jackson; son-in-law, to Robert and the late Lee Wanda Collett; brother-in-law, to Darrell Browning and Bruce (Peggy) Collett; dear uncle, of his nieces and nephew; also survived by other family and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James (Patricia) Morris and Gwen Koch. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of choice
. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com