1/1
Jerry MORRIS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS, Jerry Age 77, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. On December 6, 1982, he married his beloved wife, Denise Collett Morris, and she survives him. Jerry was born on March 16, 1943, in Cincinnati, to the late Simey and Iva Lee Morris. Jerry served in the United States Navy and was employed by General Motors and he retired after 40 years of employment. Loving father, to Christi (Patrick) Barraclough, Courtney Morris, and Rhyan (Nichole) Ellington; adoring grandfather, to Landree, Warner, Chole, and Jackson; son-in-law, to Robert and the late Lee Wanda Collett; brother-in-law, to Darrell Browning and Bruce (Peggy) Collett; dear uncle, of his nieces and nephew; also survived by other family and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James (Patricia) Morris and Gwen Koch. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be offered to the charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved