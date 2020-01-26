Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:45 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
REV. JERRY RATLIFF


1937 - 2020
RATLIFF, Rev. Jerry Thomas 82 of Springfield passed January 23, 2020 in his residence. He was born in Hinton, WV on April 14, 1937, the son of Roscoe W. and Nancy E. Ratliff. Jerry served his country in the Army National Guard. He held degrees in Early Childhood Development Education and Theology. He served as Pastor of the Ramp Baptist Church in Sandstone, WV. He was known as a skilled welder and machinist, retiring from Navistar. He was a member of First Baptist Church and St. Anthony Lodge #455 F & AM. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Holly Ratliff; son Joshua Thomas Ratliff I; granddaughter Faith McGlone and one sister. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Dixie Ratliff; children Pamela (Randy Winner) Ratliff, Stephanie Juarez, Gerri Lee (Robert) Owen, Joshua Thomas Ratliff II; grandchildren William Joe Abston, Jerimiah Travis Abston, Jesse Juarez, Scott James Owen, Sarah Yvonne Owen, Joshua Thomas Ratliff III; great grandchildren William Joe Abston II, Addylyn Abston, Cynthia Abston and Anna Abston. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Masonic services will be held at 7:45PM. Services to honor Jerry will be Thursday at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
