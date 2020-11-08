1/
Jerry RHOADES
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RHOADES, Jerry

Age 79 of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Jerry was born to the late Virgil and Jane Crispin Rhoades in Springfield, Ohio, on September 30, 1941. He is preceded in death by his brother Ronnie. Jerry is survived by his sister Sylvia Gragg Hayslip (Dan); niece,

Angie (Mike) Dennis; nephew: Andy (Kelly) Gragg; two great-nieces, Kristen Dennis, and Ashley (Dylan) Jones; two great-nephews, Ryan (Anna) Saba and Cameron Dennis; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew. Jerry loved the Lord and his family. His favorite activities included going to church, family gatherings and feasting. He was an expert

gardener who spent a lifetime tending to his seedlings, mostly African violets and cherry tomatoes. He enjoyed watering and nurturing his little sprouts until they could see the light and help them grow. He is now in the presence of Jesus, our true and faithful gardener and Light, who cares for our souls. We are rejoicing that he is now resting in God's eternal garden. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life

Celebration Center with his funeral beginning at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest at South Solon Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral
12:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved