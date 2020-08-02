1/
JERRY SCHOMMER
SCHOMMER, Jerry Dion DDS Age 81 of Kettering, OH, died July 24, 2020, after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 yrs, Diane, sons, Timothy and Michael Shommer. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sara Michaels and granddaughters, Madison & Mackenzie all of Yardley, PA.; sisters-in-law, Lynn Gitzinger, Carla (Art) Buchanan and niece, Julie (Luke Gorman) Buchanan. Jerry was a native of Dayton, OH, graduate of Stivers High School and the Ohio State School of Dentistry. He was a captain in the US Air Force practicing as a dentist for several years. After discharge Jerry practiced as an endodontist in the Kettering area for 30 years. Jerry and Diane offered years of volunteer service to the Victory Theater, the Schuster Center and the Fraze Pavilion. They enjoyed the arts, music and ballroom dancing. His family would like thank his friends who supported Jerry during his final years of life. No Service. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Far Hills Chapel in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
