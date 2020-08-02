1/
Jerry SHELL
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELL, Jerry T. Jerry T. Shell, 82, of Waynesville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 31, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry retired from General Motors after over 40 years of service. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. There he served as a deacon, volunteer bus driver, a member of the missions committee and was a part of intergenerational mission trips. Jerry was a volunteer and house leader for Habitat for Humanity in Dayton. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Donna Shell; children, Michael (Amy) Shell, Scott (Beth) Shell, Elizabeth (John) Shugart, and Breanna Shell (Matt Christiansen); grandchildren, Edith, Thomas, Bonnie Shugart, Henry and Theodore Shell; sister, Janiece Aldridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Shell; mother and step-father, Mary Getter (Leonard) Welke; sister, Joyce McEldowney. A private graveside will be held at Ellerton Cemetery and a memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity Dayton or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved