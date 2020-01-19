Home

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Holiday Inn
5800 Muhlhauser Road
West Chester, OH

Jerry SHOEMAKER


1949 - 2020
Jerry SHOEMAKER Obituary
SHOEMAKER, Jerry Age 70, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at where he had been a patient for only a few hours. He was born July 3, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was owner/operator of Shoemaker's Ambulance Service, and was employed in the maintenance department of B.B. Rentals for 21 years. Jerry was a member of the Moose Lodge #36 of Hamilton, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3680 in Fairfield and the AmVets Post 71. Preceding him in death were his parents Clarence Vincent and Gladys Lucille Shoemaker. He is survived by two brothers, Tom Shoemaker and John Shoemaker; one sister Maryann Rouse; best friend, Missy McCall; and other extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, 5800 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester, Ohio 45960, phone 513-874-2744. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 19, 2020
