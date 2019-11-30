|
|
SNYDER, Jerry W. Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at . He was born December 10, 1934 in Greenville, Ohio the son of the late Walter and Estella Snyder. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann (Caverlee) Snyder. Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Carrier) Snyder children, Jerry W. (Tina) Snyder and Sheryl Snyder; grandchildren, Rachel (Justin) Setty and Andrew Snyder; great granddaughters, Annabelle and Lorelai; step-sons, Scott Lamb and Mark Lamb; step-grandchildren, Brandon Lamb and Chassidy Brandal and three great step-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Jerry was a 1952 graduate of Greenville High School and honorably served for the United States Army during the Korean War as a private first class. Jerry was a skilled tool and die maker and eventually enjoyed a long career with Digitron Inc. as a quality control manager for nearly 20 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member of the and American Legion of Greenville, Light House Pentecostal Church of Miamisburg and spent many years hunting with family members and friends. Family will receive guests from 1:00-2:00 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm and officiated by Pastor James Abner. Procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for burial with military honors will conclude services for Jerry. Memorial contributions may be made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or a church of the donor's choice. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Jerry's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019