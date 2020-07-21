SPENCE, Jerry L. Age 79, of Medway, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born March 7, 1941, in Portsmouth, OH, he was a son of the late Andrew H. and Edna A. Spence. In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Julie, a sister, Wilma Lewis, and brothers, Glenn, Marvin, Dale and Ronnie Spence, preceded him in death. His daughter, Heather Ann Lewis of Dayton; grandchildren, Jasmine, Taylor, Anthony, and Jaylyn; his sister, Judy Lyons of Springfield, OH; and his dear companion, Marilyn Smith survive Jerry. Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Tecumseh High School and retired from Consolidated Freight where he was a truck driver. His greatest pastime was golf. He also enjoyed sitting on his deck and visiting his friends at AmVets Post 148. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, N. High Street, St. Paris, Ohio. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com