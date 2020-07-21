1/
Jerry SPENCE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPENCE, Jerry L. Age 79, of Medway, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2020. Born March 7, 1941, in Portsmouth, OH, he was a son of the late Andrew H. and Edna A. Spence. In addition to his parents, his loving wife, Julie, a sister, Wilma Lewis, and brothers, Glenn, Marvin, Dale and Ronnie Spence, preceded him in death. His daughter, Heather Ann Lewis of Dayton; grandchildren, Jasmine, Taylor, Anthony, and Jaylyn; his sister, Judy Lyons of Springfield, OH; and his dear companion, Marilyn Smith survive Jerry. Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Tecumseh High School and retired from Consolidated Freight where he was a truck driver. His greatest pastime was golf. He also enjoyed sitting on his deck and visiting his friends at AmVets Post 148. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, N. High Street, St. Paris, Ohio. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atkins-Shively Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
JERRY WAS A KIND & GENTLE MAN WITH A GOOD SENSE OF HUMOR
AND LOVED TO PLAY CARDS ESPECIALLY EUCHRE AND HE WAS GOOD AT PLAYING BILLIARDS, I COULD NEVER BEAT HIM ,COME CLOSE. HE WILL SURLY BE MISSED
PHIL SMITH
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved