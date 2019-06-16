Resources More Obituaries for Jerry THEOBALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry THEOBALD

Obituary Condolences Flowers THEOBALD, Jerry Age 90, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was the fourth of six boys born to Thomas and Evelyn (Reidel) Theobald of Oelwein, Iowa. He worked hard in life, starting in his grandpa's truck garden and ending with thirty-three years of service to NCR as a computer scientist and engineer. He was surrounded by music and always had a song in his head or on his lips. He loved to dance, a skill acquired through his high school job at the local dance hall. After his high school graduation he moved to Kansas City and worked until he was old enough to join the Marine Corps. He served as a Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge, he attended the University of Iowa, where he met and married Jacqui Alper. His devotion to her, their marriage of 61 years and their four children was the focus of his life. He served on the vestry at the Church of the Redeemer, Sarasota, Florida and at St. Paul's Episcopal in Dayton. He was the treasurer and president of the Oakwood Band Parents Association. Totaling receipts from the band parents' concession stands was eased by his ability to add a column of numbers in his head. In retirement he volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). He was known at his investment club for his accounting skills and chocolate cakes. He was a careful and precise framer of Jacqui's art. While peanut butter and Wheaties were staples of his own diet (though never together), he will be remembered as the maker of most excellent grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate milkshakes. Children and grandchildren were all lulled to sleep as infants in his patented football carry, and all were passed the ability to drive a standard transmission and a love of cribbage. He grieved the loss of Jacqui in December, 2018 and is survived by his oldest brother, Thomas; four much appreciated children: Mark, Chuck (Rebecca), John (Dawn Tindall), Elizabeth Horner (Kurt); and six kind, opinionated grandchildren: Samantha Dwyer (Bryan); Sarah, Andrew, and Margaret Theobald; and Grace and Sophia Horner. A memorial service will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 33 West Dixon Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45419 on Monday, June 24 at 3:00 pm, preceded by a visitation with the family at 2:00 pm. The family would like to thank the kind and gentle staff at , and our family of care givers: Ellen, Devon, Jennie, Morgan and Ja'Cole. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's, or to the Senior Resource Connection, 222 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Please specify Meals on Wheels in the memo line. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries