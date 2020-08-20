1/1
Jerry THROCKMORTON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THROCKMORTON, Jerry J. Age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home after suffering from Dementia. He was born on November 22, 1935, in West Carrollton, OH, to Griest & Helen (Yowell) Throckmorton. Jerry graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1953 and received his Master's Degree from Miami University. He was an Associate Professor at Wright State University, teaching accounting and computer programming for 16 1/2 years. He had his own CPA practice and ran his own business, Throckmorton Bros. Inc. and numerous garden centers, with his brother Don. He is preceded in death by parents, his brothers, Ed, John, and Don, his son, Charles Throckmorton, daughter, Patricia Throckmorton, and daughter-in-law, Dona Throckmorton. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Beverly (Donovan) Throckmorton, his sons, Keith Throckmorton of TN, Todd (Ann) Throckmorton of WY, and Gary Throckmorton of Fairborn, stepson, Ed Reboulet of KS, and a stepdaughter, Sue (Herb) Baker of Wilmington, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 401 N. Miami Ave., West Carrollton. Memorial contributions in Jerry's memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or you may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/donate. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Jerry Throckmorton, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved