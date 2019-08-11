|
WEAVER, Jerry L. Age 75 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1965 as a SP4. Jerry worked as an electrician and general supervisor at Delco for 32 years, which included an assignment in Spain. He was a proud Wright State graduate and competitive family tennis player. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years: Barbara (Henry) Weaver, children: Beth (Bob) Hunkeler, Keith (Jill) Weaver, Marci (Doug) Chaney, Tony (Tanja) Weaver, grandchildren: Andrew, Raymond, Meagan, Nicole, Joshua, Jacob, Jon (Emily), Krista, Mandy, Victoria, Nick, Olivia, Erika, Ben, Jessica, Julia, Bobby, Thomas, Adam, Sarah, Nathan, Luciano, Alisha, Hannah, great-grandchildren: Sean, Marley, Dawson, Willow, Layne, Sariah, siblings: Kenneth (Marcia) Weaver, Cheryl (Bob) Gustafson, Julie Weaver, Joyce Callaway, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Norma Weaver, mother and father in law: Al and Dorothy Henry, granddaughter Mary Weaver, and brothers: JD and Steven Weaver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019