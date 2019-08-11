Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Weaver


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Weaver Obituary
WEAVER, Jerry L. Age 75 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Jerry enlisted in the United States Army in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1965 as a SP4. Jerry worked as an electrician and general supervisor at Delco for 32 years, which included an assignment in Spain. He was a proud Wright State graduate and competitive family tennis player. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years: Barbara (Henry) Weaver, children: Beth (Bob) Hunkeler, Keith (Jill) Weaver, Marci (Doug) Chaney, Tony (Tanja) Weaver, grandchildren: Andrew, Raymond, Meagan, Nicole, Joshua, Jacob, Jon (Emily), Krista, Mandy, Victoria, Nick, Olivia, Erika, Ben, Jessica, Julia, Bobby, Thomas, Adam, Sarah, Nathan, Luciano, Alisha, Hannah, great-grandchildren: Sean, Marley, Dawson, Willow, Layne, Sariah, siblings: Kenneth (Marcia) Weaver, Cheryl (Bob) Gustafson, Julie Weaver, Joyce Callaway, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Norma Weaver, mother and father in law: Al and Dorothy Henry, granddaughter Mary Weaver, and brothers: JD and Steven Weaver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's . Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now